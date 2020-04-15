Sign-in Help
Court sets aside trustee’s purchase of trust assets (Caldicott and others v Richards)

Published on: 15 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: A sale of shares from a discretionary trust to a trustee was set-aside on the basis of breach of the self-dealing rule, despite being carried out in good faith, on the basis of sound valuation advice and with specialist legal advice. The case highlights the need for ‘fully informed consent’ to be obtained from all beneficiaries and makes clear that standard form exoneration clauses may not fully protect a fiduciary from a claim of this kind. Written by Mark Hubbard, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

