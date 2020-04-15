- Court sets aside trustee’s purchase of trust assets (Caldicott and others v Richards)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Private Client analysis: A sale of shares from a discretionary trust to a trustee was set-aside on the basis of breach of the self-dealing rule, despite being carried out in good faith, on the basis of sound valuation advice and with specialist legal advice. The case highlights the need for ‘fully informed consent’ to be obtained from all beneficiaries and makes clear that standard form exoneration clauses may not fully protect a fiduciary from a claim of this kind. Written by Mark Hubbard, barrister, at New Square Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.