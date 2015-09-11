Court says ‘No’ to Novo Banco regarding jurisdiction over loan agreements

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In the recent conjoined Novo Banco cases the court addressed jurisdiction over a loan agreement with an exclusive English jurisdiction clause and considered the interpretation and effect of the European Directive on Bank Recovery and Resolution. Adam Sher, commercial barrister at Fountain Court and one of the junior counsel acting in the case, takes a look at what this judgment will do to clarify the law in this area. or to read the full analysis.