Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / The facility agreement

Legal News

Court says ‘No’ to Novo Banco regarding jurisdiction over loan agreements

Court says ‘No’ to Novo Banco regarding jurisdiction over loan agreements
Published on: 11 September 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court says ‘No’ to Novo Banco regarding jurisdiction over loan agreements
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the application?
  • What were the legal issues the judge had to decide in this application?
  • What were the main legal arguments put forward?
  • What did the judge decide and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In the recent conjoined Novo Banco cases the court addressed jurisdiction over a loan agreement with an exclusive English jurisdiction clause and considered the interpretation and effect of the European Directive on Bank Recovery and Resolution. Adam Sher, commercial barrister at Fountain Court and one of the junior counsel acting in the case, takes a look at what this judgment will do to clarify the law in this area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More