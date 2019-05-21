Court rules late acceptance of Part 36 offer not a route to escape fixed costs (Parsa v DS Smith PLC and another)

Personal Injury analysis: Roger Mallalieu, barrister at 4 New Square, examines the High Court’s decision in Parsa v DS Smith PLC and another upholding a County Court ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to award costs on an indemnity basis. The claimant’s final Part 36 offer to settle his low value personal injury claim arising out of a road traffic accident was only accepted by the defendants four months after the expiry of the 21-day period for acceptance and just a week before trial.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of
What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they
There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is
Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.