Court rejects homeowner’s professional negligence claims against interior designer (Mashael Alebrahim v BM Design)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) rejected a professional negligence claim brought by a homeowner against an interior designer, finding that the homeowner had not overpaid for the works under the parties’ contract, and that it had failed to establish any entitlement to damages for loss of use of the property, while the project overran.
