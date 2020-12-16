Sign-in Help
Court rejects homeowner’s professional negligence claims against interior designer (Mashael Alebrahim v BM Design)

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • BMD’s obligations
  • Representation and collateral warranty
  • Interior design fee
  • Sums payable by MA under the contract
  • Loss of use
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) rejected a professional negligence claim brought by a homeowner against an interior designer, finding that the homeowner had not overpaid for the works under the parties’ contract, and that it had failed to establish any entitlement to damages for loss of use of the property, while the project overran. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

