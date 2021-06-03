menu-search
Court refuses to approve appointment to undischarged bankrupt, which would be a fraud on the power (Smith v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd)

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Private Client analysis: Executors sought court approval for making an appointment of capital to a discretionary beneficiary where that beneficiary was an undischarged bankrupt. The beneficiary opposed as the money would then be claimed by his trustee in bankruptcy as after-acquired property and so he would receive no benefit from the appointment. The court decided that the proceedings were not properly constituted as other discretionary beneficiaries were not joined and because the other beneficiaries of the Will were joined (but they had no interest in the discretionary trust). The court decided that there was no benefit to the discretionary beneficiary in what was proposed and that the proposed disposal was a fraud on the power as the benefit would, because of the claim by the trustee in bankruptcy, flow to the other estate beneficiaries. The court also decided that the discretionary beneficiary had validly disclaimed his interest in the discretionary trust. Written by Evan Price, barrister at Ten Old Square, Lincoln’s Inn. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

