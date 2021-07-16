menu-search
Court refuses application for trial of preliminary issues in defamation claim (Bindel v PinkNews)

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Application for a TPI refused
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has refused the defendants’ application for a trial of preliminary issues (TPI) on the basis that the issues for determination were too ambitious and would require disclosure, witness evidence and cross-examination. Trials of preliminary issues should be limited in scope and justify the costs, delay and resources in line with the overriding objective. Written by Lily Walker-Parr, barrister at 5RB. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

