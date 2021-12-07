Court permits intrusive inspection of cladding in fire safety defect claim (Naylor v Roamquest)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court granted permission for the leaseholder claimants to carry out intrusive inspections of cladding panels on residential tower blocks, in a claim based on alleged fire safety defects. The court took into account the nature of the claimants’ allegations, and the impact the inspection would have on the affected buildings. However, it refused permission for the claimants to inspect other elements of the buildings, because it was not satisfied that there was ‘any good reason’ for the inspections to take place. Note that this judgment is dated 27 July 2021.
