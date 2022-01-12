LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Enforcement / Charging orders

Legal News

Court permits alternative service of an interim charging order on a third party creditor based in the UAE (Cesfin Ventures LLC v Al Ghaith Al Qubaisi)

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court permits alternative service of an interim charging order on a third party creditor based in the UAE (Cesfin Ventures LLC v Al Ghaith Al Qubaisi)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Service of an ICO on a third party creditor outside of the jurisdiction
  • Alternative service in the UAE
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case considers the service requirements for parties out of the jurisdiction to be notified under CPR 73 in the context of an interim charging order. The service requirements from CPR 6 were found to be applicable to CPR 73. The Master provided a clear summary of how to apply the appropriate tests for service out in the context of interim charging orders. Further, the Master held that alternative service (both prospective and retrospective) could in this case be ordered under the UK/UAE Bilateral Treaty on Judicial Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More