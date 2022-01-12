Court permits alternative service of an interim charging order on a third party creditor based in the UAE (Cesfin Ventures LLC v Al Ghaith Al Qubaisi)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case considers the service requirements for parties out of the jurisdiction to be notified under CPR 73 in the context of an interim charging order. The service requirements from CPR 6 were found to be applicable to CPR 73. The Master provided a clear summary of how to apply the appropriate tests for service out in the context of interim charging orders. Further, the Master held that alternative service (both prospective and retrospective) could in this case be ordered under the UK/UAE Bilateral Treaty on Judicial Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters. Written by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.