Court orders stay until claimant pays balance under two adjudicators’ decisions (RHP Merchants v Treforest Property Company)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) ordered a stay of proceedings raised by the claimant, until the claimant paid the defendant the balance due under two adjudicators’ decisions made prior to the court action. In seeking to balance the claimant’s right to have access to the court with the ‘pay now, argue later’ ethos of construction adjudication, the court also ordered that the proceedings should be struck out if the relevant sum was not paid within 28 days. Note that this judgment is dated October 2021. or to read the full analysis.