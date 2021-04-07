Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Investigations, enforcement and discipline / FCA and PRA investigations, enforcement and discipline

Legal News

Court orders FCA to start compensating fraud case victims

Court orders FCA to start compensating fraud case victims
Published on: 07 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Court orders FCA to start compensating fraud case victims

Article summary

Law360, London: The High Court has ordered the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to begin paying compensation to investors defrauded out of £18.7m in phony investment schemes in Africa, Australia and Brazil run by a rogue investment firm. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More