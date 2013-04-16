Sign-in Help
Court orders disclosure despite foreign blocking provisions (National Grid Electricity PLC v ABB Ltd and others)

Published on: 16 April 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

The Chancery Division has ordered disclosure despite a foreign blocking statute under which the French defendants could be prosecuted. In doing so, it held there was no real risk of prosecution in the circumstances of this case. It also rejected an application to make a court-to-court request under the EU Evidence Regulation as this would simply add unnecessary delay and uncertainty. Further, it found the disclosure sought did not constitute the ‘taking’ of evidence. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

