Court orders additional shareholders’ meeting in Part 26A restructuring plan application (Re Hurricane Energy plc)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: After hearing submissions regarding the proposed basis for restructuring Hurricane Energy plc (the Plan) and the specific needs of shareholders and different groups of creditors, in particular unsecured bondholders (the Bondholders), the court held that the proposed Plan made under Part 26A could progress and gave further directions to enable a meeting of the Bondholders to be convened and a meeting of shareholders to be convened. Written by Dipti Hunter, partner at Keidan Harrison LLP. or to read the full analysis.