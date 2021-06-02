menu-search
Court orders additional shareholders’ meeting in Part 26A restructuring plan application (Re Hurricane Energy plc)

Published on: 02 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Notice to creditors and shareholders
  • Jurisdiction
  • Conditions under CA 2006, s 901A
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: After hearing submissions regarding the proposed basis for restructuring Hurricane Energy plc (the Plan) and the specific needs of shareholders and different groups of creditors, in particular unsecured bondholders (the Bondholders), the court held that the proposed Plan made under Part 26A could progress and gave further directions to enable a meeting of the Bondholders to be convened and a meeting of shareholders to be convened. Written by Dipti Hunter, partner at Keidan Harrison LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

