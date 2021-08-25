menu-search
Legal News

Court of Session reinstates First-tier Tribunal decision that an option granted to a company’s director is not an employment-related securities option (Vermilion Holdings Limited v The Commissioners for Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs [2021] CSIH 45)

Published on: 25 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Share Incentives analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session, acting by majority, has reinstated the First-tier Tribunal decision that the grant of a replacement option by a company to its director did not fall within section 471 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003 (ITEPA 2003) and therefore was not an employment-related securities option. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

