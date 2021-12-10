Court of Session considers effect of Final Certificate in dispute resolution proceedings (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Court of Session found that, under a Standard Building Contract with Quantities for use in Scotland, the Final Certificate was not conclusive evidence for the purpose of a counterclaim raised by the employer in an adjudication enforcement action. Separate court proceedings challenging the Final Certificate were already underway, and the employer could not rely on the alleged conclusivity of the Final Certificate in relation to its counterclaim, to obtain interim payment pending resolution of those original proceedings. Further, the counterclaim related to matters decided in the adjudication, and the employer had failed to challenge the adjudicator’s decision within the time limit specified in the contract. or to read the full analysis.