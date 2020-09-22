Court of Protection and professional deputyship (The Public Guardian v Riddle)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The case (comprising of two significant judgments) concerned forty individuals who required a deputy to manage their property and financial affairs. As well as issues to do with the management of these affairs, the question that the court was asked to determine was when a non-solicitor deputy is allowed to charge at solicitors’ rates for the services that they provide as a deputy. His Honourable Judge Hilder determined that the court has discretion to allow a non-solicitor to charge solicitors’ rates when the deputy is also subject to professional obligations comparable to those integral to being a solicitor and accepts that they would be held to the same standard as a solicitor. The court also made general comments about the duties of professional deputies and costs applications involving the Public Guardian. Written by Alex Cisneros, Barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or to read the full analysis.