Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Legal News

Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a blood transfusion

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of Jehovah's Witness to receive a blood transfusion
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The case was an out of hours application for the court to consider whether an 80-year old Jehovah’s Witness should obtain a life-saving blood transfusion. This transfusion would be contrary to an advance decision that she made in 2001. The court held that the protected party had acted inconsistently with her advance decision in the intervening years after making the decision and therefore proceeded to make a decision on her behalf about receiving a transfusion. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

