Court of Protection declines to order force-feeding of young man with PTSD (An NHS Trust and another v WA and Others)

Published on: 24 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: This was an application for authority to provide medical treatment to a young man in the form of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration. The case involved a detailed analysis of whether WA had capacity to make decisions relating to his medical treatment and, if he did not, what treatment plan would be in his best interests. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister, at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

