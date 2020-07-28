Sign-in Help
Court of Protection / Deputies—appointment, duties and powers

Court of Protection considers the circumstances in which a local authority deputy might step down in favour of a professional deputy (A local authority v A)

Published on: 28 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Local Government analysis: In this case, Mr Justice Hayden considered the position in relation to the situation where a local authority wishes to cease being a property and affairs deputy, and have a professional deputy appointed. Written by Alex Ruck Keene, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

