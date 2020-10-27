Court of Protection (A County Council v LW)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This case considers the impact of an abusive relationship on a person’s capacity to make decisions about residence and care. It provides practical advice for practitioners considering safeguarding responsibilities in the context of domestic abuse, including examples and guidance. Mr Justice Hayden emphasises the need to consider the cumulative impact of coercive, controlling behaviour. It was determined that LW lacked capacity to make decisions regarding her residence and care primarily as a result of the influence which her partner asserted over her. It was in LW’s best interests to cease all contact with her partner, and eventually move from her current placement. The timeline for such measures was to be determined by LW’s needs, not the exigencies of the litigation. Written by Elizabeth Fox, barrister, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers. or to read the full analysis.