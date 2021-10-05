LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Consumer protection / Trading with consumers

Legal News

Court of Justice—which forum applies in cross-border consumer claims when the consumer relocates? (Commerzbank AG v EO)

Published on: 05 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Justice was asked to determine a point of interpretation concerning the rules in the Lugano convention 2007 regarding actions brought on consumer contracts. It is well known that, as a general rule, a consumer must be sued in their place of domicile. However, a question of interpretation arose in relation to Article 15(1)(c) of the convention. The court was required to decide whether that article applied in circumstances where both consumer and professional counterparty were domicile in the same state at the date of contract; but where the consumer subsequently changed their place of domicile before the commencement of a claim. If Article 15(1)(c) applied then the consumer ought to have been sued in their new place of domicile (ie the place of domicile at the time of the claim, not at the date of contract). The court concluded that Article 15(1)(c), properly interpreted, did apply in such circumstances; such that the correct forum for the claim was the consumer’s new place of domicile. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

