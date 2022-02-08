Court of Justice upholds Commission’s approach to injury assessment in light of the WTO’s Appellate Body’s decision in China—HP-SSST (Hubei v Commission)

Article summary

This case involved an appeal by the European Commission against a 2019 judgment by the General Court annulling aspects of an EU regulation imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of steel pipe and tube produced by the Chinese company Hubei Co. In annulling the regulation at first instance, the General Court found that the Commission: (i) did not take account of the segmentation of the market of the product under consideration; and (ii) chose to exclude from its injury assessment 17 (out of 66) like product categories which were not exported to the EU by the exporters sampled for the investigation (the 'excluded product categories'). The General Court held (based in part on the Appellate Body's decision in DS 454/460 China—HP-SSST) that these factors meant that the Commission failed to base its analysis on relevant data as required by Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 (the 'Basic Regulation') and the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement. The Court of Justice reversed the General Court's decision. It distinguished the market situation examined by the Commission from that in China—Measures imposing Anti-Dumping Duties on HP-SSST (DS454/DS460) (China—HP-SSST), finding that on the facts it was within the Commission's discretion to use the product control number ('PCN') method without a separate market segmentation analysis. The Court of Justice also confirmed that the Commission is permitted, at least in some circumstances, to exclude from its injury analysis product categories that are not exported to the EU by the sampled exporters. The Court of Justice's decision emphasises the Commission's broad discretion to determine its injury methodology in anti-dumping cases.