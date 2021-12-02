Court of Justice strikes down another national law in support of free movement of medicines (Delfarma Case C-488/20)

Life sciences analysis: The Court of Justice has followed a judicial trend in its judgment upholding that Member States are precluded by EU law (Articles 34 and 36 TFEU) from national legislation which restricts the parallel import of generic medicines merely because the marketing authorisation for the reference medicinal product has expired in the importing country (Poland) causing national pharmacovigilance practices to cease, without assessing if there are any public health risks. Helpful guidance on how national authorities might assess public health risks is provided. The Court reviewed the pharmacovigilance system and continues to construe justifications for national restrictions narrowly.
