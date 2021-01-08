Sign-in Help
Court of Justice ‘sprinkles’ common sense in German non-use decision (Husqvarna AB v Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co KG)

Published on: 08 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: It may be hard to believe there can still be disharmony between EU law and that of national law, when it comes to trade marks, after 26 years of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)—but there is. Although relating to German domestic trade mark law, this case highlights that jurisdictions within the EU, despite alleged harmonisation, still take judicial procedural approaches with which they are most familiar. To most, Articles 51(1)(a) or 58(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 207/2009 or (now Regulation (EU) 2017/1001 (European Union trade mark or EUTM)), are readily understood as to when the period of five years non-use is to be assessed from (the date of the application for revocation or a counterclaim). German law, however, decrees this period is from the end of the hearing where such objection is raised. In holding that German domestic law is not to be applied to an EUTM, the Court of Justice have reduced by one, the number of discrepancies between a Member State’s national law and EU law: but there are no doubt many others still to resolve. Written by Paul A Harris, senior partner, (IP Litigation) at Venner Shipley LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

