Court of Justice rules that swimming tuition is not school or university education for VAT purposes (Finanzamt München III v Dubrovin & Tröger)

Tax analysis: In Finanzamt München III v Dubrovin & Tröger (21 October 2021), the Court of Justice found that the concept of ‘school or university education’, within the meaning of Article 132(1)(i) and (j) of Directive 2006/112, must be interpreted as not covering swimming tuition provided by a swimming school. It decided that swimming tuition does not in itself amount to the transfer of knowledge and skills covering a wide and diversified set of subjects, or to their furthering and development.
