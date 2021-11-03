LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Justice rules that swimming tuition is not school or university education for VAT purposes (Finanzamt München III v Dubrovin & Tröger)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Finanzamt München III v Dubrovin & Tröger (21 October 2021), the Court of Justice found that the concept of ‘school or university education’, within the meaning of Article 132(1)(i) and (j) of Directive 2006/112, must be interpreted as not covering swimming tuition provided by a swimming school. It decided that swimming tuition does not in itself amount to the transfer of knowledge and skills covering a wide and diversified set of subjects, or to their furthering and development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

