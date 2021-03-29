Sign-in Help
Court of Justice rules on the extent of the exemption for insurance (Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z)

Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z the Court of Justice held that product licensing services are not within the scope of the VAT exemption for insurance and reinsurance intermediary transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

