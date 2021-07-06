menu-search
Court of Justice rules on scope of exemption for management of SIFs (K and DBKAG v Finanzamt Österreich)

Published on: 06 July 2021
Tax analysis: In the joined cases of K (C-58/20) and DBKAG (C-59/20) the Court of Justice held that the VAT exemption for the management of special investment funds (SIFs) could in principle extend to both managing the tax-related responsibilities of SIFs and a licence to use specialised risk management and performance measurement software. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

