Court of Justice rules on ‘Reverse Skandia’ (Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket)

Tax analysis: In Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket, the Court of Justice applied the principles in Skandia to the provision of services by a VAT grouped principal to its non-VAT grouped branch, finding that there was a taxable supply by the VAT group to the branch.
