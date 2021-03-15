Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

Court of Justice rules on ‘Reverse Skandia’ (Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket)

Court of Justice rules on ‘Reverse Skandia’ (Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket)
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Justice rules on ‘Reverse Skandia’ (Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial v Skatteverket, the Court of Justice applied the principles in Skandia to the provision of services by a VAT grouped principal to its non-VAT grouped branch, finding that there was a taxable supply by the VAT group to the branch. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More