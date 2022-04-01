Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: ‘This case is like an onion’ wrote AG Bobek in his lively Opinion: ‘[i]t has many layers’. At the surface, the Court of Justice ruled on Article 55(3) of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the EU GDPR). Article 55(3) says that ‘supervisory authorities shall not be competent to supervise processing operations of courts acting in their judicial capacity’. The Court of Justice ruled that giving court documents to journalists counted as ‘processing operations of courts acting in their judicial capacity’. The Court of Justice also suggested that this concept should cover a broad range of processing operations carried out by courts. Peeling back the layers underneath, this case has interesting implications for the boundaries of privacy law at a time when the common law pendulum is said to be swinging towards the protection of privacy rights and away from media freedoms. At its core, this is also a case about open justice and judicial independence. Written by Chris Kemp, senior associate at Kemp IT Law. or to read the full analysis.