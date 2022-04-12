LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Justice rules on fixed establishment for VAT purposes (Berlin Chemie A. Menarini SRL v Romania)

Published on: 12 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Berlin Chemie A. Menarini SRL, the Court of Justice found that the existence of an affiliated subsidiary providing services on an exclusive basis to a parent company did not result in the creation of a fixed establishment for VAT purposes for the parent company.

