Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)

TMT analysis: The reference asked the Court of Justice to consider four related questions. First, the court confirmed that file sharing by peer-to-peer (‘swarm’) networks reliant on BitTorrent protocol did amount to an infringement of copyright (first distribution to the public—pursuant to Articles 3(1) and (2) of Directive 2001/29) in the data being shared, which consisted of films (or files containing parts of films) downloaded onto the network and automatically uploaded by other users. Second, the Court confirmed that in principle Mircom, as the contractual holder of the IP rights in question but who did not engage in their direct exploitation, could rely on the rights set out in Chapter II of Directive 2004/48 (the EU Enforcement Directive), save that such reliance must not be ‘abusive’ and in particular requests for information, based on Article 8, must rejected where they are ‘unjustified or disproportionate’. The third and fourth questions dealt with the interrelated issues of the harvesting of the dynamic IP addresses (of the users of the infringing peer-to-peer network) and then the communication of the names and postal addresses of those users to a third-party for the purposes of pursuing infringement proceedings against them. These questions engaged the fundamental rights of both the IP owner (in respect of the effective protection of their property rights) and those of the users of the peer-to-peer networks (in respect of their right to privacy of their electronic communications). While the court accepted that Article 6(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation, (EU GDPR), when read in conjunction with Article 15(1) of Directive 2002/58 (the EU ePrivacy Directive), did not preclude the systematic recording of the IP addresses of the users of peer-to-peer networks or the communication of the names and addresses of the allegedly infringing users (for the purposes of pursuing civil proceedings) such requests must be ‘…justified, proportionate and not abusive and have their legal basis in a national legislative measure, within the meaning of Article 15(1) of the EU ePrivacy Directive’. Written by Dr Tim Sampson, barrister, Lamb Chambers, Temple. or to read the full analysis.