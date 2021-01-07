Sign-in Help
Court of Justice—PDOs and PGIs protect products’ shape and appearance (Syndicat Morbier v Société Livradois)

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Court of Justice decide?
  • How will the protection scheme work post-Brexit?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Justice has ruled that the protection of geographical indications and designations of origin for agricultural products and foodstuffs covered by a registered name prohibits not only use of the name by a third party, but also reproduction of the shape or appearance characterising the product if consumers would be misled by the reproduction. Joel Smith, IP partner at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, examines the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

