Court of Justice of the European Union limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)

Published on: 12 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
In a decision of 2 March 2021, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that, in the criminal law enforcement context, access to a set of traffic or location data that allows precise conclusions to be drawn about an individual's private life is only permitted in order to combat serious crime or to prevent serious threats to public security. In addition, the Court of Justice of the European Union held that EU law precludes national legislation that confers power on a public prosecutor's office to review requests to access traffic or location data for the purpose of conducting criminal investigations. Rather, the reviewing body must be independent from the authority making the request to access such data. The Court of Justice of the European Union's ruling comes as a particularly interesting time for data retention law and practice in the EU (and UK), as member states including France, Spain and the Netherlands are beginning to push back on the Court of Justice of the European Union's broadly conceived retention jurisprudence. Written by Edward Machin, associate and Emilio Fabrizi, trainee at Ropes & Gray LLP in London.

