LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / IP / IP

Legal News

Court of Justice—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)

Published on: 12 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Justice—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Court of Justice decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: In a landmark decision, the Court of Justice ruled that the 1991 Software Directive (Directive 91/250/EC), allows licensees to decompile a licensed computer program, to the extent decompilation is necessary to correct errors in the program. Decompilation is the reverse process of compilation, aiming at creating human-readable (and editable) source code from the machine-readable object code (also known as binary code). The right to decompile for error correction is however strictly limited and applies only to the extent necessary to effect that correction and in compliance, where appropriate, with the conditions laid down in the contract with the holder of the copyright in that program. This case concerned the provisions of the repealed Directive 91/250/EC but the relevant Articles are substantively identical to those contained in the current Software Directive (Directive 2009/24/EC). Written by Hakim Haouideg, partner at Fieldfisher. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More