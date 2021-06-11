Court of Justice holds that trade mark for the shape of a single tyre groove is valid (Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Justice has upheld the General Court’s judgment that a trade mark for the shape of a single groove in a tyre tread is not barred from registration on the grounds that the shape is necessary to create a technical result. On its own, the single groove does not create any technical result. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, and Connor Griffith, trainee solicitor, at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.