Court of Justice holds that trade mark for the shape of a single tyre groove is valid (Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre)

Published on: 11 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Justice has upheld the General Court’s judgment that a trade mark for the shape of a single groove in a tyre tread is not barred from registration on the grounds that the shape is necessary to create a technical result. On its own, the single groove does not create any technical result. Written by Giles Parsons, partner, and Connor Griffith, trainee solicitor, at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

