Court of Justice delivers judgment on aspects of EU GDPR’s one-stop shop mechanism (Facebook Ireland and others v the Belgian Data Protection Authority)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: On 15 June 2021, the Court of Justice delivered its judgment in Facebook Ireland Ltd, Facebook Inc, Facebook Belgium BVBA v the Belgian Data Protection Authority. This judgment provides a preliminary ruling on five questions posed by the Court of Appeal, Brussels, but does not comment on a sixth point, which was dismissed as ‘a hypothetical problem’ on the facts of the current case. The decision clarifies certain aspects of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) ‘one-stop shop’ mechanism. It explores the various conditions for the exercise of national supervisory authorities’ powers relating to cross border personal data processing and holds that, in some cases, a national supervisory authority may use its power to bring alleged breaches of the EU GDPR before a court of a Member State, notwithstanding that such authority is not the lead supervisory authority regarding that processing. Written by Rohan Massey, partner, Clare Sellars, counsel and Robyn Annetts, associate, at Ropes & Gray. or to read the full analysis.