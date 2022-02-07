Court of Justice delivers a generous interpretation of absences for third-country nationals (Re Loss of long-term residence status)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: This case involved a third country national with EU long term residence status issued by Austria. His permit expired and the government of Austria refused to renew it, referring to his absence from the territory. The applicant argued that his physical presence in the country, even where the total duration of stay was only a few days per year, is sufficient to prevent the loss of his status. Before making their decision, the Austrian court requested a preliminary ruling on the interpretation of Article 9(1)(c) of Directive 2003/109/EC concerning the status of third-country nationals who are long-term residents. The Court of Justice agreed with the applicant’s interpretation. This ruling is important for third country nationals, including British citizens with rights under the Withdrawal and Exit agreements. It sets a precedent, which is in favour of bringing together the rights held by EU long term residence status under Directive 2003/109/EC with the rights held by EU nationals under the Free Movement Directive (Directive 2004/38/EC). Written by Pip Hague, associate, Squire Patton Boggs LLP. or to read the full analysis.