Court of Justice decides that UK breached EU air quality standards (Commission v United Kingdom)

The Court of Justice held that the UK had—failed to fulfil its obligations under Article 13(1) and of Annex XI of the EU Ambient Air Quality Directive (Air Quality Directive) by 'systematically and persistently' exceeding the annual limit value for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in 16 different zones of the UK, as well as the hourly limit value for NO2 in the Greater London urban area; and failed to fulfil its obligations under Article 23(1) and Annex XV of the Air Quality Directive to ensure that the period of exceedance of limit values was kept as short as possible, by failing to adopt appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the limit values for NO2 in all those zones.