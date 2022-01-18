Court of Justice decides that a customer was not entitled to recover an element of the consideration paid for supplies as input tax (Zipvit v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Zipvit v HMRC, the Court of Justice decided that, where a customer pays a supplier for what both parties (based on an incorrect interpretation of EU law by the national authorities) mistakenly believe is a VAT-exempt supply, but turns out to be standard rated and any action by the supplier and HMRC to recover the unpaid VAT is time-barred, the customer cannot claim a deduction of input tax from HMRC for the VAT element of the original payment because the VAT is neither due nor paid.
