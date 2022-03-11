LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applicable law / Applicable law (EU regime)

Legal News

Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
  • What are the key takeaways of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The main proceedings
  • Acacia's appeal
  • Referral to the Court of Justice
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Justice found that pursuant to Articles 88(2) and 89(1)(d) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 (the Community Design Regulation), and Article 8(2) of Regulation (EC) 864/2007 (Rome II), in an action for design infringement brought before a Community Design Court pursuant to Article 82(5) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 (ie brought in the Member State where the infringing act took place or was threatened to take place), the Community Design Court should consider the claims supplementary to that action under the national law of the Member State in which that Community Design Court is located. The court provided guidance in relation to the types of supplementary claims which can be examined under these circumstances and made a distinction between the considerations as to which national law is applicable for claims brought under Article 82(5) as opposed to Articles 82(1)–(4) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002. Written by Amanda McDowall, legal director and Sophie Anim, associate at Lee & Thompson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More