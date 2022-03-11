Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Justice found that pursuant to Articles 88(2) and 89(1)(d) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 (the Community Design Regulation), and Article 8(2) of Regulation (EC) 864/2007 (Rome II), in an action for design infringement brought before a Community Design Court pursuant to Article 82(5) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 (ie brought in the Member State where the infringing act took place or was threatened to take place), the Community Design Court should consider the claims supplementary to that action under the national law of the Member State in which that Community Design Court is located. The court provided guidance in relation to the types of supplementary claims which can be examined under these circumstances and made a distinction between the considerations as to which national law is applicable for claims brought under Article 82(5) as opposed to Articles 82(1)–(4) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002. Written by Amanda McDowall, legal director and Sophie Anim, associate at Lee & Thompson LLP. or to read the full analysis.