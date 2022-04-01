LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Justice considers the interpretation of Regulation 1169/2011 on provision of food information to consumers (Somogy Megyei Kormányhivatal v Upfield Hungary Kft)

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case analysis

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice considered a specific provision of Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 on food labelling, finding that the inclusion of added vitamins on ingredient lists does not need to include the formulation of that vitamin on the ingredient list, as to do so would undermine the principles of clarity and transparency in food labelling. The decision is, pursuant to the Northern Ireland Protocol, binding in Northern Ireland, but only persuasive in the rest of the UK, pursuant to the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). Written by William Moody, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

