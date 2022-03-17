Court of Justice considers German trade mark procedural law is wrong (Maxxus Group v Globus Holding)

Article summary

IP analysis: Generally, in invalidating or revoking a trade mark right the burden of proof is on the applicant seeking invalidation/revocation. Where the ground of revocation is for non-use, the burden to show that there has been genuine use falls on the proprietor. This makes sense given the relevant materials to establish use will be in the proprietor’s files, and/or it is in the best position to know where to obtain such evidence. Under German Federal law, an applicant for revocation for non-use has the burden of establishing certain facts regarding non-use having conducted investigations and finding no evidence of use. The proprietor sets out its own facts, but the burden of proof to establish non-use remains with the applicant. In light of the Court of Justice decision in Ferrari (at para [82]), the German referring court acknowledged German law was wrong on the burden of proof, but sought clarification as to whether German law was also wrong as to who had the burden to set out the facts. Written by Paul Harris, head of litigation at Dehns. or to read the full analysis.