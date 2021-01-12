Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services

Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services
Published on: 12 January 2021
Updated on: 12 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: On 3 December 2020, the Court of Justice delivered its ruling in the case Star Taxi App (Case C-62/19). The case concerns the interpretation of the notion of ‘information society service’ within the meaning of EU law and assesses the compatibility with EU law of a national measure that obliges operators of IT applications putting taxi service users directly in touch with taxi drivers to obtain prior authorisation from the authorities. Matthieu Van Lierde and Alexis Laes, associates at CMS Brussels, consider the scope of these regulatory regimes and their potential impact. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More