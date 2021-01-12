Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services

Article summary

Commercial analysis: On 3 December 2020, the Court of Justice delivered its ruling in the case Star Taxi App (Case C-62/19). The case concerns the interpretation of the notion of ‘information society service’ within the meaning of EU law and assesses the compatibility with EU law of a national measure that obliges operators of IT applications putting taxi service users directly in touch with taxi drivers to obtain prior authorisation from the authorities. Matthieu Van Lierde and Alexis Laes, associates at CMS Brussels, consider the scope of these regulatory regimes and their potential impact. or to read the full analysis.