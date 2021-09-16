LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Court of Justice confirms downloaded software with perpetual licence is ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)

Published on: 16 September 2021
  • Court of Justice confirms downloaded software with perpetual licence is ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has ruled that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constitutes a ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive. This ruling relates to a referral from the Supreme Court in respect of an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision in Computer Associates UK Ltd v Software Incubator Ltd, which had determined that the electronic supply of software did not fall within the definition of a sale of goods for the purposes of the Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (the Commercial Agents Regulations). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

