Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)

EU Law analysis: In the context of a case involving an Irish ferry company, the Court of Justice has clarified a number of provisions of the regulation concerning passengers’ rights when travelling by sea and inland waterways. It said that the regulation’s re-routing and compensation obligations if a service is cancelled are proportionate to the objectives pursued by Regulation (EU) No 1177/2010. Written by Helen Hart, senior practice development lawyer, Lewis Silkin.
