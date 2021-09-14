LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)

  • Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: In the context of a case involving an Irish ferry company, the Court of Justice has clarified a number of provisions of the regulation concerning passengers’ rights when travelling by sea and inland waterways. It said that the regulation’s re-routing and compensation obligations if a service is cancelled are proportionate to the objectives pursued by Regulation (EU) No 1177/2010. Written by Helen Hart, senior practice development lawyer, Lewis Silkin. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

