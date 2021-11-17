LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Court of Appeal—wasted costs applications and when, if ever, it is appropriate to order that a legal representative to face cross-examination (Hunt v Annolight Ltd)

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal—wasted costs applications and when, if ever, it is appropriate to order that a legal representative to face cross-examination (Hunt v Annolight Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Lord Justice Newey delivered the substantive, unanimous judgment. It was held that, applying CPR 32.7, that where a lawyer against whom a wasted costs order is sought has filed a witness statement, the court must have power to direct cross-examination. This resolves earlier contradictory decisions on the point. Nevertheless, the need for a fair, proportionate process means that such orders will rarely be made. Written by Prof Dominic Regan, head of the knowledge Hub at Frenkel Topping. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

