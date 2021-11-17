- Court of Appeal—wasted costs applications and when, if ever, it is appropriate to order that a legal representative to face cross-examination (Hunt v Annolight Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: Lord Justice Newey delivered the substantive, unanimous judgment. It was held that, applying CPR 32.7, that where a lawyer against whom a wasted costs order is sought has filed a witness statement, the court must have power to direct cross-examination. This resolves earlier contradictory decisions on the point. Nevertheless, the need for a fair, proportionate process means that such orders will rarely be made. Written by Prof Dominic Regan, head of the knowledge Hub at Frenkel Topping.
