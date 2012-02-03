Court of Appeal: VWF claimants fail in their bid to overcome limitation defence (Cairns-jones v Christie Tyler)

Court details • Court: Court of Appeal, Civil Division • Elias LJ ; Pitchford LJ; Carnwath LJ: • Judgment date: Transcript released on 26 January 2012, but is dated 25 November 2010.

Facts Each claimant was employed by a group of companies which had ceased trading on 1 July 2005. The group employed some 1200 men - some of them were involved in upholstery work. Six employees had brought personal injury actions, having developed VWF or HAVS which, they alleged, was due to repeated exposure vibration resulting from the use of staple guns. There were also some 26 other claims which had been notified to the company but which were not yet litigated. Two claims were lodged in time and another claim (involving a Mr Roberts) was not pursued - he did not appeal the trial judge's decision in his case. There were three claimants who did appeal, Mr Cairns-Jones, Mr Collier and Mr Howe. The trial judge had stated that the claimants had a continuing cause of action, so that time would not begin to run against the defendant until either the relevant claimant had ceased to be employed or had ceased to work as an upholsterer, whichever was earlier. He had considered sections 11(4) and section 14 of the Limitation Act and decided that the claims had not been made within the primary limitation period. The judge made certain findings about the date when the three claimants had knowledge of their claims and he found that: • Mr Cairns-Jones was found to have had constructive knowledge in 1998 and actual knowledge by way of a medical report dated 22 May 2007. He was employed until November 2003. He issued his claim form in December 2007, some 13 months out of time. • Mr Collier had constructive knowledge in 1998 at the latest and actual knowledge by way of a medical report dated 29 August 2007. He was employed until August 2005. His claim was deemed issued in September 2008, approximately one month late. • Mr Howe had constructive knowledge in 1999 and actual knowledge by way of a medical report dated 22 June 2007. He was employed as an upholsterer until the summer of 2001. His claim was deemed issued in September 2008, some four and a half years out of time. In relation to section 33 of the Limitation Act the judge considered the factors at 33(3) (a) to (f): "(3) In acting under this section the court shall have regard to all the circumstances of the case and in particular to a) the length of, and the reasons for, the delay on the part of the plaintiff; b) the extent to which, having regard to the delay, the evidence adduced or likely to be adduced by the plaintiff or the defendant is or is likely to be less cogent than if the action had been brought within the time allowed by section by section 11A or (as the case may be) by section 12; (c) the conduct of the defendant after the cause of action arose, including the extent (if any) to which he responded to requests reasonably made by the plaintiff for information or inspection for the purpose of ascertaining facts which were or might be relevant to the plaintiff's cause of action against the defendant; (d) the duration of any disability of the plaintiff arising after the date of the accrual of the cause of action; (e) the extent to which the plaintiff acted promptly and reasonably once he knew whether or not the act or omission of the defendant, to which the injury was attributable, might be capable at that time of giving rise to an action for damages; (f) the steps, if any, taken by the plaintiff to obtain medical, legal or other expert advice and the nature of any such advice he may have received." The trial judge was not prepared to exercise his discretion in favour of the claimants. Whilst he accepted some delay (in that HAVS is a creeping disease and is not grossly disabling) he also noted that: • in each case the delay had been substantially unexplained. • the damages in these cases were modest - the three claimants had each limited their claims to £15,000. • The symptoms of these claimants were not severe when compared with Mr Roberts claim. • having regard to the expert evidence regarding staple guns and industry guidelines there was considerable uncertainty as to whether liability would be established in each of the three claims.

Judgment In dismissing the three appeals the Court of Appeal had regard to the following principles: 1) The burden of proof lies on a claimant to show that it would be equitable to disallow the limitation period - see Robinson v St Helens MBC per Stuart Smith LJ; 2) The exercise of a discretion, as subsection (3) makes clear, involves balancing the prejudice to the claimant in using the opportunity to pursue his claim with the prejudice to the defendant resulting from the delay. As Smith LJ put it in Cain v Francis: "It seems to me that, in the exercise of the discretion, the basic question to be asked is whether it is fair and just in all the circumstances to expect the defendant to meet this claim on the merits, notwithstanding the delay in commencement." 3) The court is to have regard to all the circumstances of the case and not merely the matters identified in subsection (3). As Lord Griffiths observed in Donovan v Gwentoys Limited, the specific matters identified in subsection (3) are matters which: "past experience has shown are likely to call for evaluation in the exercise of the discretion and which must be taken into consideration by the judge". 4) In assessing the degree of prejudice to the claimant the court must so far as it can properly do so take into account the likely prospect of success and also the potential value of the claim. In Adams v Bracknell Forest Borough Council, Lord Hoffmann approved the dictum of Stuart Smith LJ in Robinson v St Helens Metropolitan Borough Council - para 33: " The question of proportionality is now important in the exercise of any discretion, none more so than under section 33. Courts should be slow to exercise their discretion in favour of a claimant in the absence of cogent medical evidence showing a serious effect on the claimant's health or enjoyment of life and employability. The likely amount of an award is an important factor to consider, especially if, as is usual in these cases, they are likely to take a considerable time to try." 5) The principal damage to a defendant lies in the effect of a delay on his ability properly to defend a case. 6) The delay referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) is a period of delay subsequent to the expiry of the primary limitation period. 7) If the claimant is dilatory about notifying the defendant of a potential claim, thereby prejudicing the defendant forensically, that will be a factor militating against the exercise of discretion in his favour, notwithstanding that it is not the delay identified in paragraphs (a) or (b). 8) Where a judge has exercised his section 33 discretion an appellate court should not intervene unless the judge is so plainly wrong, either because he misapplies relevant principles or reaches a decision that is so clearly unsustainable that his decision has exceeded the generous ambit of discretion within which reasonable disagreement is possible - Auld LJ in KR & Ors v Bryn Alyn Community (Holdings) Limited. The claimants principle grounds of appeal were: • the judge misunderstood the period to be considered under section 33(3)(a) of the Limitation Act 1980, or if he did not he placed too much weight upon the fact and duration of delay between the date of constructive knowledge and the issue of proceedings; • the judge underestimated the strength of the claimant's cases; • in assessing proportionality the judge failed to attach weight to the fact that these were but lead cases in a group action; and • in assessing forensic disadvantage the judge failed to analyse the ability of the defendants to investigate the whereabouts of the relevant witnesses and at whose door the fault lay if they could not. However, the defendants argued that the trial judge was very experienced in personal injury litigation. They submitted that the significant dates in this case were the dates when the appellants had actual or constructive knowledge. They were the material dates for two reasons. First, the somewhat lackadaisical way in which the claimants had responded once they had constructive knowledge. Secondly, the delay from the date of constructive knowledge had a significant impact on the defendant and on their ability to track down witnesses and properly defend a claim. If the employers had been notified a lot earlier of these potential claims then they would have had far fewer difficulties in seeking to defend them. The Court of Appeal found for the defendants. It did not consider that any of the claimant's grounds of appeal were justified. There had been unexplained delay, the cases were not particularly strong, they were all limited to £15,000 in damages and none of the claimants had drawn their injuries to the attention of their employers for many years. The burden was on the claimant to show that it was equitable to disapply the limitation period. The trial judge was very experienced in personal injury litigation and weighed up all the evidence and was entitled to refuse to exercise his discretion in the claimant's favour.