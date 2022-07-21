LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal upholds validity of glaucoma treatment patent (Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire)

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Obviousness
  • Insufficiency
  • What did the court decide?
  • Obviousness
  • Insufficiency
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Appeal upheld the Patents Court’s decision that a patent for the use of the drug travoprost for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension was valid. Following the grant of a preliminary injunction, the matter took almost seven years to come to trial due to unsuccessful negotiations between the parties. The patent had a 1993 priority date. Lord Justice Arnold, who gave the leading judgment, noted that the lengthy gestation caused the expert witnesses difficulty and meant that some evidence was tainted by hindsight. The appeal related to obviousness and insufficiency only. The court rejected Aspire’s criticisms of Mr Justice Meade’s assessment of the obviousness attack and his reasons for rejecting it at first instance. Regarding insufficiency, the court found that the basis for Meade J’s refusal to grant permission to appeal because the argument was not run as part of the technical contribution was legally erroneous. The technical contribution of a patent did not depend on the patentee's case. Instead, it was an objective question for the court to determine on the evidence before it. However, the pleaded case was an obviousness squeeze not a separate insufficiency attack. Meade J had correctly rejected the obviousness case for different reasons, and therefore the premise for the insufficiency argument to apply did not arise. Written by Sarah Taylor, senior practice development lawyer at Pinsent Masons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

