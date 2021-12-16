Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of strict liability claim under the Animals Act 1971 (Ford v Seymour-Williams)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment of Michael Kent QC in dismissing a claim for personal injuries suffered by a rider when her horse reared unexpectedly. In so doing, the court explained the requirements for strict liability for personal injury for non-dangerous animals under section 2(2) of the Animals Act 1971 (AA 1971). The court gave useful guidance on the meaning of the requirement for the injury having been caused by a characteristic of the animal not normally found in animals of the same species except at ‘particular times or particular circumstances’ in AA 1971, s 2(2)(b), and the requirement for knowledge of those circumstances in AA 1971, s 2(2)(c). The case has helpfully clarified what was an ambiguous provision in AA 1971. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.