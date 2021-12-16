LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Injuries caused by animals

Legal News

Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of strict liability claim under the Animals Act 1971 (Ford v Seymour-Williams)

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of strict liability claim under the Animals Act 1971 (Ford v Seymour-Williams)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment of Michael Kent QC in dismissing a claim for personal injuries suffered by a rider when her horse reared unexpectedly. In so doing, the court explained the requirements for strict liability for personal injury for non-dangerous animals under section 2(2) of the Animals Act 1971 (AA 1971). The court gave useful guidance on the meaning of the requirement for the injury having been caused by a characteristic of the animal not normally found in animals of the same species except at ‘particular times or particular circumstances’ in AA 1971, s 2(2)(b), and the requirement for knowledge of those circumstances in AA 1971, s 2(2)(c). The case has helpfully clarified what was an ambiguous provision in AA 1971. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

3 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

3 News
View More
2 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More