Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of injunction for failure to give full and frank disclosure(Valbonne Estates Ltd v Cityvalue Estates Ltd and another)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An injunction was discharged following material breaches of the duty of full and frank disclosure at the without notice hearing. On appeal, it was confirmed that this decision was well-within the court's discretion and the appeal was dismissed. Practitioners are reminded of the importance of the duty of full and frank disclosure in without notice applications, and that when that duty is breached, it will be necessary to establish a high level of injustice if the court is to be persuaded to continue the injunction. Written by Sandip Patel QC, managing partner, and Barry Smith, associate at Aliant Law.