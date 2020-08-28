Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal—the liability of litigation friends for adverse costs (Barker v Confiance Ltd)

Published on: 28 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Court of Appeal—the liability of litigation friends for adverse costs (Barker v Confiance Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This important decision clarifies the approach to be taken when costs are sought against a litigation friend. Is such a person to be treated as being a party to the litigation? Is there a difference between a claimant’s litigant friend and a defendant’s litigation friend? If so, what is that difference, and how is it reflected in the court’s approach to making awards of costs? Written by Dr Mark Friston, barrister, at Hailsham Chambers and general editor of Friston on Costs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

